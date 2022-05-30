Deliberations set to resume in Depp v Heard trial

Honoring those who served during Memorial Day01:31
- Now Playing
Deliberations set to resume in Depp v Heard trial01:43
- UP NEXT
Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region01:56
Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy01:19
Memorial Day Weekend Travel Chaos01:58
The uncertain future for gun legislature in the U.S.01:55
Questions remain in authorities handling of Uvalde, Texas massacre02:37
Father and daughter united through protecting the nation02:42
Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages01:44
Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms02:10
Five dead in Georgia boating crash01:21
Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws02:03
Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb Elementary01:42
President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde02:49
Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training02:07
The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need02:30
Officials crack down on baby formula price gouging01:45
“The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health02:30
While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation02:28
Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage02:46
Honoring those who served during Memorial Day01:31
- Now Playing
Deliberations set to resume in Depp v Heard trial01:43
- UP NEXT
Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region01:56
Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy01:19
Memorial Day Weekend Travel Chaos01:58
The uncertain future for gun legislature in the U.S.01:55
Play All