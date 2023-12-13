IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Federal government cracking down on car dealer junk fees

  • Apple launching new security features to protect personal data on phones from theft

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

    Delta passengers stranded for hours at remote Canadian base after emergency landing

    Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

  • Big pharma companies combating the tampering of life-saving drugs

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

  • Special Counsel asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump immunity as he surges in Iowa

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

  • Deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills at least 6, hospitalizes dozens

  • Texas mother leaving state to receive abortion that doctors say she urgently needs

  • Community comes together to save beloved Christmas lights display after fire

  • Authorities issue alert about new retail gift card scam

  • Harvard president faces mounting pressure to resign after congressional hearing on antisemitism

  • Trump says he will not go back on witness stand in civil fraud lawsuit on Monday

  • Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports

  • Tens of millions under flood alerts as storm system moves across Northeast

  • Deadly tornadoes carve destructive paths through Tennessee neighborhoods

  • Virginia firefighters cut hair to support colleague undergoing cancer treatments

Nightly News

Delta passengers stranded for hours at remote Canadian base after emergency landing

Passengers on a Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit were stuck at a remote Canadian military base after a mechanical issue forced their plane to make an emergency landing. The 270 people on board are now back in the U.S. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports.Dec. 13, 2023

Best of NBC News

