Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants
In an interview with Lester Holt, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the agency is carefully watching new omicron cases in the U.S., while a majority of new Covid cases are from the delta variant. Walensky warns travelers to get their booster shots and take health precautions.Dec. 4, 2021
