  • Southern Californian neighbor honors veterans with free flag kits

    02:28
  Now Playing

    Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approaches

    02:14
  UP NEXT

    New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good

    01:32

  • Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit

    01:59

  • Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man

    01:55

  • After facing backlash, Uvalde’s School District Chief of Police steps down from City Council

    01:57

  • Severe thunderstorms disrupt air travel during the 4th of July weekend

    02:22

  • 17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

    01:29

  • Supreme Court shifting faster, farther to the right each ruling

    02:02

  • WRTI’s legendary jazz DJ Bob Perkins retires at age 88

    01:34

  • More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

    03:01

  • 2 officers and police dog killed in shootout in Kentucky

    01:17

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

    01:32

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

    02:09

  • Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

    02:15

  • Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy

    01:32

  • New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later

    01:40

  • Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

    03:15

  • 14-year-old boy goes viral for mind-bending photos of cars

    01:51

  • Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:33

Nightly News

Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approaches

02:14

This 4th of July, drones are replacing fireworks. Inflation and supply chain disruptions are driving up the cost of fireworks and out west, fire danger has some towns opting for a high-tech celebration.July 2, 2022

