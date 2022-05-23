IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

    01:46

  • Biden backtracks after saying monkeypox is high concern

    01:38

  • Operation Fly Formula’s first aircraft landing in the U.S.

    03:35

  • Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarships

    02:29

  • Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

    02:17

  • Memorial Day travel kicks off

    01:29

  • Georgia’s GOP Primaries to Test Trump’s Influence

    02:03

  • Cities hit record-breaking temps in May heatwave

    01:38

  • Ukrainian President and First Lady appear in rare joint interview

    01:27

  • President Biden addresses monkeypox outbreak during Asia visit

    01:49

  • First shipment of baby formula from Europe arrives in the U.S.

    02:39

  • Fears on Wall Street after week of historic losses

    02:31

  • Biden visits Samsung in South Korea in plan to add 3,000 American jobs

    00:50

  • Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

    01:35

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

    02:15

  • January 6 committee in talks with former Trump AG Bill Barr

    00:57

  • Potential monkeypox case under investigation in New York City

    01:43

  • First Buffalo mass shooting victim funeral takes place

    01:22

  • Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsens

    02:02

  • Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting Title 42

    02:44

Nightly News

Democrats bracing for gloomy midterm election

02:03

With the midterm election season heating up, tensions mount inside the Democratic party and White House with growing crises, including President Biden’s handling of the border policy and inflation. Some Democrats are also bracing for significant midterm losses similar to two years after former President Obama was elected. Two top Biden aides say the president will double down on attempts to draw a sharp contrast with Republicans. May 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

    01:46

  • Biden backtracks after saying monkeypox is high concern

    01:38

  • Operation Fly Formula’s first aircraft landing in the U.S.

    03:35

  • Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarships

    02:29

  • Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

    02:17

  • Memorial Day travel kicks off

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All