IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Father and daughter united through protecting the nation

    02:42

  • Top Gun: Maverick on track make $151 million this weekend

    01:43

  • Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Five dead in Georgia boating crash

    01:21

  • Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws

    02:03

  • Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb Elementary

    01:42

  • President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde

    02:49

  • Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training

    02:07

  • The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need

    02:30

  • Nationwide car rental shortage interrupts travel season

    02:30

  • Officials crack down on baby formula price gouging

    01:45

  • “The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health

    02:30

  • While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation

    02:28

  • Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage

    02:46

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

    01:30

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

    01:47

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

    02:28

  • Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

    01:19

  • Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

    01:44

Nightly News

Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

02:10

As Democrats enter an already challenging midterm election, they face a new challenge: they’re losing support among Black voters. Since the 2020 election, President Biden’s support among Black voters has dropped more than 20 percent. Some voters say they went to bat for the Biden-Harris ticket, but the administration hasn’t gone to bat for them. But the head of the Democratic National Committee says the White House has many accomplishments to point to.May 29, 2022

  • Father and daughter united through protecting the nation

    02:42

  • Top Gun: Maverick on track make $151 million this weekend

    01:43

  • Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Five dead in Georgia boating crash

    01:21

  • Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All