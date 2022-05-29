Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

As Democrats enter an already challenging midterm election, they face a new challenge: they’re losing support among Black voters. Since the 2020 election, President Biden’s support among Black voters has dropped more than 20 percent. Some voters say they went to bat for the Biden-Harris ticket, but the administration hasn’t gone to bat for them. But the head of the Democratic National Committee says the White House has many accomplishments to point to.May 29, 2022