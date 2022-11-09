Democrats, Republicans battling for key Senate seats

36 critical governor’s seats up for election01:52
- Now Playing
Democrats, Republicans battling for key Senate seats01:52
- UP NEXT
Winning Powerball ticket sold for record jackpot01:29
FBI says no significant problems with election threats so far02:21
House of Representatives control up for grabs02:14
Polls beginning to close in certain states02:07
Millions of Americans cast their vote in consequential midterm election04:24
Elon Musk gets political on Twitter ahead of midterm elections01:42
Ohio Senate candidates focusing on economic issues02:22
Powerball hits record high of $1.9 billion01:18
Biden, Trump making last effort on campaign trail to sway voters03:38
RSV overwhelming pediatric emergency departments across U.S.01:40
How could the midterm election outcome impact Biden's agenda02:02
Republicans looking to win over Georgia voters who went blue in 202001:50
Connecting with loved ones through a lost purse02:15
Companies reformulating popular household goods to fight rising costs02:44
Powerball jackpot hits jaw-dropping $1.6 billion01:47
Workers flee from world’s largest iPhone factory01:52
U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea01:31
Culinary Workers Union going door to door in Nevada on behalf of Democratic candidates00:40
36 critical governor’s seats up for election01:52
- Now Playing
Democrats, Republicans battling for key Senate seats01:52
- UP NEXT
Winning Powerball ticket sold for record jackpot01:29
FBI says no significant problems with election threats so far02:21
House of Representatives control up for grabs02:14
Polls beginning to close in certain states02:07
Play All