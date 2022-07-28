IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden facing pressure as Democrats say they want another candidate in 2024

  • Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’

  • Exclusive inside look at the Strategic National Stockpile

  • Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

  • Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing

    Biden hails key Democrat’s support for $430 billion spending bill on climate and health care

    Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, testified with Jan. 6 committee today

  • Deadly flooding causing devastation in Kentucky

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear: at least 8 dead in flooding disaster

  • New revolution in the construction industry? Skyscrapers made of wood

  • Biden tests negative for Covid-19, following days of isolation

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point

  • Rock star Aimee Mann turns to visual art to combat migraines

  • Gun company CEOs testify before Congress following multiple mass shootings

  • Biden administration proposes trade to get Griner, Whelan back to U.S.

  • Heat wave in the Pacific Northwest brings record temperatures

  • 102-year-old WWII veteran Romay Davis honored for breaking barriers

  • Consumers feeling pressure from inflation, fear recession

  • Pressure building on U.S. to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russian detention

Nightly News

Biden hails key Democrat’s support for $430 billion spending bill on climate and health care

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin unveiled a long-anticipated reconciliation package that would invest hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, prescription drug pricing reform and tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations. Democratic senators want to move fast to pass it but will need the whole caucus on board and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still has not said how she will vote. Meanwhile, Republicans are arguing that new spending will only make inflation worse.July 28, 2022

    Biden hails key Democrat’s support for $430 billion spending bill on climate and health care

