IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

    01:30

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

    01:48

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

    02:28

  • Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shooting

    01:58

  • Uvalde, Texas community pushes for answers from law enforcement

    01:28

  • Texas DPS Director admits police were slow to act during the Uvalde elementary school massacre

    03:21

  • Uvalde community takes action in grief

    01:29

  • Ray Liotta passes away at 67 years old

    01:29

  • Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches on fire

    01:13

  • Senators in Washington see a chance for new gun legislation

    02:03

  • Students and parents remember the day of the Uvalde, Texas massacre

    05:07

  • Police face questions on Texas elementary school shooting timeline

    04:17

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

    02:49

  • Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

    02:58

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:49

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings

    02:47

Nightly News

Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

02:18

Hundreds gathered in downtown Houston to protest the attendees at the NRA’s annual meeting. Former President Trump will be the headline speaker at the event. Two top elected officials from Texas are canceling their in-person appearance in the wake of the Uvalde massacre. A pre-recorded message also revealed Texas Governor Gregg Abbott arguing that gun control doesn’t reduce crime. May 27, 2022

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

    01:30

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

    01:48

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

    02:28

  • Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shooting

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All