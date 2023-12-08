IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Denver’s mayor says city faces migrant ‘crisis’

Denver’s mayor says city faces migrant ‘crisis’

Denver joins the growing list of cities struggling to handle a record influx of migrants. Shelters are now full and some are sleeping on the streets. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley spoke with the city’s mayor on why he wrote to President Biden, saying “action is needed” to help address the crisis.Dec. 8, 2023

