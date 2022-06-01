Depp v. Heard trial reaches a verdict

In an overwhelming win for Johnny Depp, the jury awarded him $15 million in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, agreeing that he was defamed in her Washington Post op-ed. The jury, who deliberated for 13 hours, also found that both sides defamed each other and awarded Heard $2 million after one of Depp's attorneys called her accusations of domestic abuse a hoax.June 1, 2022