DeSantis’ presidential campaign plans a reboot

Parents buying homes for their children as affordability plummets01:37
Arkansas psychiatrist accused of running Medicaid scam03:29
Kennedy family speaks out against RFK Jr.’s comments about Covid01:43
- Now Playing
DeSantis’ presidential campaign plans a reboot02:12
- UP NEXT
Tony Bennett, one of America’s most beloved singers, dies at 9603:33
Wildfires scorch Greek countryside amid record temperatures in Europe01:39
DOJ threatens to sue Texas over buoy wall at southern border01:33
North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern01:56
Trump aide testifies before grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election01:15
Could solar-powered cars be the future of electric vehicles?01:47
Washington Commanders sale approved with Magic Johnson as co-owner01:42
Heat wave scorching U.S. as Phoenix and Miami see temperature records03:08
NORAD commander: Chinese spy balloon incident 'turned out as best it could for our nation'04:22
New details revealed in target letter Trump received in special counsel probe04:02
Teenager killed while working at Mississippi poultry plant01:59
Police investigating 2-day disappearance of Carlee Russell amid lingering questions02:44
Barbie and Oppenheimer hit movie theaters this week01:44
Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress01:45
Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out02:07
Plane passengers, flight attendant carried out by stretcher after spending hours on hot plane01:27
Parents buying homes for their children as affordability plummets01:37
Arkansas psychiatrist accused of running Medicaid scam03:29
Kennedy family speaks out against RFK Jr.’s comments about Covid01:43
- Now Playing
DeSantis’ presidential campaign plans a reboot02:12
- UP NEXT
Tony Bennett, one of America’s most beloved singers, dies at 9603:33
Wildfires scorch Greek countryside amid record temperatures in Europe01:39
Play All