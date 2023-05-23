IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

DeSantis set to announce 2024 presidential bid tomorrow in discussion with Elon Musk

02:27

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to reveal his presidential run tomorrow night in a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk that will be livestreamed on Twitter Spaces, according to three sources familiar with the plans. NBC News' Dasha Burns shares more.May 23, 2023

