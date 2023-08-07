DeSantis speaks on 2024 campaign, Trump and new border proposal in exclusive interview

Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy01:43
DeSantis speaks on 2024 campaign, Trump and new border proposal in exclusive interview03:55
Nursing pillows linked to over 160 babies’ deaths since 200703:32
William Friedkin, ‘The Exorcist’ director, dies at 87 years old01:35
Viral video captures brawl on Montgomery riverfront01:41
Trump lawyers push back on special counsel Jack Smith’s request for protective order01:45
Severe storms force D.C. government buildings to shut down02:36
High school math teacher donates kidney to his student02:22
Customers divided as grocery chains open only self-checkout stores02:16
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 25-year-old stranded at sea for almost 2 days01:23
Deadline looms for Trump’s legal team to respond to attempt to limit what he can share about case01:56
Biggest cyberattack on hospitals in years01:55
Ballpark CPR hero surprised with proposal while being honored02:50
Noise complaints arise as pickleball grows in popularity across U.S.02:23
Simone Biles makes her return at first competition in 2 years01:46
11 injured in Idaho school bus crash, authorities report01:29
Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker01:19
Economy added 187,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 3.5%02:08
Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack01:26
Simone Biles makes triumphant return to gymnastics01:42
