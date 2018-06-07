Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Desperate search for loved ones after Guatemala volcano eruption

 

NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez is near the site of Guatemala’s devastating volcano eruption, where some are searching for dozens of missing relatives and the threat of additional explosions looms.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

2,300 Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria are about to lose their FEMA housing assistance

2,300 families displaced by Hurricane Maria are losing housing assistance

Puerto Rico Crisis
U.S. evacuates China consulate staffers as illness mystery deepens

U.S. evacuates China staffers as illness mystery deepens

World
Kate Spade's husband says fashion star was suffering from depression, but her suicide was 'a complete shock'

Kate Spade's husband says wife was suffering from depression

U.S. news
U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

World
Feds admit liability for death of Alabama inmate who died of ulcer

Family of inmate who died of ulcer scores victory in lawsuit

Crime & Courts

World News

Desperate search for loved ones after Guatemala volcano eruption
Video

Desperate search for loved ones after Guatemala volcano eruption

World
Guatemala volcano survivors lose hope as death toll rises amid search for missing

Guatemala ramps up search for missing as death toll rises

World
U.S. evacuates China consulate staffers as illness mystery deepens

U.S. evacuates China staffers as illness mystery deepens

World
U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

World
Bermuda legalizes same-sex marriage — again

Bermuda legalizes same-sex marriage — again

OUT Politics and Policy
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement