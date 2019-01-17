Nightly News

Desperate search for survivors buried in New Mexico avalanche

00:50

At least two people have already been pulled out of the snow after an avalanche on Kachina Peak, with rescuers continuing to search for survivors.Jan. 17, 2019

  • Hockey superstar sends powerful message to bullied fan

    01:17

  • Jury awards dishwasher $21 million after boss scheduled her to work Sundays

    01:01

  • Military vet outraged at Frontier Airlines’ response after she says a man sexually assaulted her mid-flight

    01:19

  • U.S. military using ‘role players’ for military training exercises

    02:49

  • 25 years after Northridge Quake, is California better prepared?

    01:00

  • Prince Philip shaken but uninjured after car crash

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All