Detroit police chief apologizes for officer’s ‘racially insensitive’ Snapchat video

Officer Gary Steele was demoted and re-assigned after he recorded a video on Snapchat of a black woman walking home after she had been pulled over and her car impounded. The officer is heard saying “Bye Felicia” and used a pre-made caption about Black History month.Feb. 1, 2019

