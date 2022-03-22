Devastation in Texas after string of storms

The deadly sting of tornadoes in Texas continues with one striking during rush hour on Monday across a busy I-35. In Jacksboro, Texas, two hours west of Dallas, a tornado ripped the roof off of a high school and directly hit an elementary school. Though 400 students and teachers were inside, everyone escaped unscathed.March 22, 2022
