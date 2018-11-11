Nightly News

Devastation of World War I prompted critical medical advances

The First World War was unprecedented in its scale and impact, forcing medicine to respond and evolve. At the American Hospital in Paris, doctors developed better anesthesia and a precursor to the modern ambulance, among other advances.Nov. 11, 2018

  • Macron condemns nationalism as world leaders gather for WWI anniversary

    02:06

  • Devastation of World War I prompted critical medical advances

    02:25

  • Exclusive: On board an American missile destroyer as it pursues Russian submarines

    02:38

  • Strong winds fuel destructive Southern California wildfire

    01:46

  • Paradise, California, in ruins as Camp Fire continues to rage

    01:50

  • Prescription drug with fish oil reduces risk of heart attack or stroke, study finds

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All