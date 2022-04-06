Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw
02:55
Destroyed tanks are all that’s left of Russia’s occupation in Borodyanka, Ukraine. Local officials believe hundreds of civilians have been killed. President Biden imposed new sanctions against Russia for its atrocities, banning new American investments in the country and sanctioning Russian President Putin’s daughters and other elites. April 6, 2022
Now Playing
Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw
02:55
UP NEXT
Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka
01:48
Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholes
01:43
Severe storms strike the South
01:19
Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shooting