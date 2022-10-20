IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kevin Spacey found not liable in civil sexual abuse case

    01:39

  • Is U.S. nuclear power infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and hurricanes?

    04:43

  • Plagued by mosquito bites? New research suggests why, with public health implications

    01:42

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 44 days

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Dipping home sales latest sign of inflation’s economic impact

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    San Francisco nonprofit helping chefs in need to build their own businesses

    01:53

  • Actress Anna May Wong will be first Asian American on U.S. currency

    01:46

  • Big changes to 2023 tax brackets due to inflation: what you need to know

    02:12

  • What Pennsylvania voters really care about, beyond its heated Senate race

    03:15

  • Missouri school with radioactive contamination closing

    02:12

  • Putin imposes martial law in illegally annexed territory

    01:28

  • Biden releases 15 million barrels of oil from national stockpile

    02:56

  • Physicist on a mission to add top women scientists to Wikipedia

    01:47

  • FDA’s move to pull premature birth drug from the market stirs debate

    01:52

  • Companies face customer ire for rewriting loyalty program rules

    01:32

  • French cement company admits to funneling cash to ISIS

    01:45

  • Biden pledges to codify Roe v. Wade as Democrats push toward midterms

    02:26

  • 86 million Americans under freeze alerts across 25 states

    02:27

  • Film is not dead: Demand soars for vintage cameras in developing trend

    02:23

  • Complicated playbook for college athletes after Supreme Court ruling on earning cash

    03:38

Nightly News

Dipping home sales latest sign of inflation’s economic impact

01:33

September home sales fell to 10-year low – a new sign that red-hot inflation may be putting a chill over the economy. As the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes rates, some families are now priced out of their dream homes.Oct. 20, 2022

  • Kevin Spacey found not liable in civil sexual abuse case

    01:39

  • Is U.S. nuclear power infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and hurricanes?

    04:43

  • Plagued by mosquito bites? New research suggests why, with public health implications

    01:42

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 44 days

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Dipping home sales latest sign of inflation’s economic impact

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    San Francisco nonprofit helping chefs in need to build their own businesses

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All