Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

An NBC News analysis found FEMA aid was denied after 33 disasters over the last three years. The government turned down nearly 40 percent of states’ requests, saying certain disasters were too small for federal help – saying in certain situations, people should instead go to state or local governments for assistance. Just 14 months after a tornado hit Fultondale, Alabama, the fire chief says he feels “helpless” as citizens struggle to rebuild.March 17, 2022