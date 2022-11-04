IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later

01:42

The tomb of Tutankhamun, better known as King Tut, was discovered on November 4, 1922. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella explores what made the discovery and its 3,000-year-old treasures such a worldwide sensation.Nov. 4, 2022

