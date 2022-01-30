IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

District attorneys taking new look at alleged police misconduct

02:48

As tensions rise between police and communities across the country, citizens and local leaders are demanding reforms, especially when it comes to officers using deadly force. A number of recently elected district attorneys are taking a new look at past cases of alleged police misconduct.Jan. 30, 2022

