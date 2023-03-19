IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Disturbing history of negative health outcomes for Black pregnant women, study reveals

A new study that factored in both race and income found that money didn’t matter in maternal health care. During childbirth, the richest Black women are more likely to die than the poorest white women. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis talks to an OBGYN and a recent mother about the findings.March 19, 2023

