Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap01:49
Now Playing
Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns01:27
UP NEXT
Businesses, schools, venues shuttering as U.S. Covid cases rise02:45
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in trial over killing of Daunte Wright02:00
Social media threats cancel classes and put schools on high alert01:40
Chinese journalist jailed after Covid reporting03:05
Program offers new hope for treating childhood cancer worldwide01:52
Three U.S. Army soldiers honored with Medal of Honor02:28
Inside Vermont’s police reform effort03:14
‘Sex and the City’ actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault01:34
Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation01:36
5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest01:29
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses omicron spread and holiday gatherings02:44
CDC predicts holiday surge in Covid cases02:42
Massive storm pushing across the U.S. with rain, snow and powerful winds03:27
Biden visits Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes02:42
Americans urged to get booster amid growing concern of surge02:09
Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology02:13
New blood test could change the way cancer is detected02:25
Go inside the real-life ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays01:31
Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns01:27
With so many Americans on the move for the holidays and Covid testing lines growing longer, NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk spoke to a doctor for advice on gatherings with loved ones.Dec. 18, 2021
City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap01:49
Now Playing
Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns01:27
UP NEXT
Businesses, schools, venues shuttering as U.S. Covid cases rise02:45
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in trial over killing of Daunte Wright02:00
Social media threats cancel classes and put schools on high alert01:40
Chinese journalist jailed after Covid reporting03:05