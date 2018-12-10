Dog refuses to abandon his home, even after it burned in Paradise, CA fire
Andrea Gaylord had to flee her home in Paradise, California when the Camp Fire hit. When Andrea was finally allowed to return and search for her missing dogs, she found that her dog Madison had been there all along, waiting for his family to come home.
