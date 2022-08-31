IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

DOJ alleges Trump’s team provided inaccurate information regarding classified documents

02:24

The Department of Justice laid out serious allegations against former President Trump in a court filing. The DOJ alleged that Trump’s team provided inaccurate information when they turned over 38 classified documents at a June 3 meeting. On social media, Trump reacted to the evidence photo saying, the FBI “threw documents haphazardly all over the floor.”Aug. 31, 2022

