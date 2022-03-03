DOJ announces new task force targeting Russian oligarchs
The Justice Department launched KleptoCapture to enforce new sanctions against Russian oligarchs but didn’t announce any targets by name. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some have made unprecedented public statements, but none have criticized Russian President Putin directly. March 3, 2022
