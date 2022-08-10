DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton

The Department of Justice charged an Iranian man with plotting to murder former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton. Shahram Poursafi, a member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, offered $300,000 to a U.S. individual to kill Bolton in the D.C. area in retaliation for the Trump administration’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani. Prosecutors allege it was part of a larger plot to kill former Trump officials.Aug. 10, 2022