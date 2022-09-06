IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

DOJ debating whether to appeal Trump’s legal victory

02:21

The DOJ is still weighing whether to appeal a federal judge’s ruling to grant an independent third party to conduct a review of classified documents found in former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The decision will not halt the DOJ’s criminal investigation into potential mishandling of secret documents, but will pause their ability to use the documents in the investigation.Sept. 6, 2022

