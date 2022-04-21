IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    DOJ decides to appeal transportation mask mandate

Nightly News

DOJ decides to appeal transportation mask mandate

01:31

The Justice Department decided to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that struck down the transportation mask mandate. While top airline CEOs say their customers and employees are ready to move on, a national poll found that 56 percent favor keeping the transportation mask mandate while 24 percent oppose it.April 21, 2022

