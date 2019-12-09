DOJ: FBI had legitimate reason to investigate Trump campaign, no evidence of political bias

DOJ: FBI had legitimate reason to investigate Trump campaign, no evidence of political bias02:22
The highly anticipated report -- two years in the making -- states that the inspector general found that when the FBI secretly opened an investigation into possible Russian influence of the Trump campaign in July 2016, it followed the rules about launching that kind of case. But it was also harshly critical of the FBI’s court application for permission to conduct surveillance on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, saying there were serious management failures.