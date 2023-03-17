DOJ, FBI investigating TikTok’s parent company ByteDance
The Justice Department and the FBI are now looking into whether Chinese company ByteDance illegally surveilled journalists, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more details on TikTok’s future in the U.S.March 17, 2023
DOJ, FBI investigating TikTok’s parent company ByteDance
