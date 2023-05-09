IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

DOJ files charges against Rep. George Santos, three sources say

01:14

The Department of Justice reportedly filed criminal charges against Rep. George Santos, three sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News. Garrett Haake has the latest.May 9, 2023

    Jury finds Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Caroll in civil trial

    03:56

  • Nurses at HCA hospitals would have owed thousands if they left before 2 years: investigation

    04:08

  • 8-year-old boy survives in wilderness after being separated from family for two days

    01:15

  • Women should get screened for breast cancer at 40 rather than 50, new guidelines say

    01:23

  • Border communities bracing for migrant influx ahead of Title 42’s planned end

    01:47

  • Biden meets with congressional leaders over U.S. debt limit

    02:33

