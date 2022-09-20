IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

DOJ investigating massive Covid-19 relief money fraud

01:47

47 people face charges in what the DOJ is calling the biggest theft of Covid pandemic relief money ever. The money was supposed to help feed children in need but instead was stolen and used to purchase luxury goods, the government alleges. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has more details on the investigation.Sept. 20, 2022

