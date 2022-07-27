DOJ investigating Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6

Administration officials familiar with the January 6th investigation say that Justice Department lawyers are trying to find out what former President Trump was saying to those in his inner circle in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot. More specifically, investigators want to know what he was telling his aides and lawyers about the effort to have a slate of Trump presidential electors sent in from battleground states that President Biden won. However, the Justice Department hasn’t opened a criminal investigation of Trump himself, but they’re looking into his actions.July 27, 2022