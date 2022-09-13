IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

DOJ issues 40 subpoenas to Trump associates

01:19

About 40 subpoenas have been issued to former President Trump’s associates and two phones have been seized over the last week, showing the DOJ is expanding its investigation. A Trump spokesperson responded to the dozens of subpoenas saying the DOJ is “casting a blind net to intimidate and silence Republicans.”Sept. 13, 2022

