DOJ reportedly set to sue Live Nation in antitrust challenge
April 16, 202400:52

The Justice Department reportedly plans to sue Live Nation, the ticket and entertainment giant, 14 years after it allowed Live Nation to acquire Ticketmaster. The Wall Street Journal reports the antitrust lawsuit will allege that Live Nation undermined competition for ticketing live events. NBC News' Brian Cheung reports.April 16, 2024

