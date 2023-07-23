DOJ threatens to sue Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier

Body cam footage shows Ohio police unleash K9 to attack unarmed Black man after he surrendered02:08
Country singer Walker Hayes invites superfan to show after viral video02:27
Climate change to take an increasing toll on air travel, United CEO warns02:10
‘Barbie’ packs theaters, opening at $155 million01:45
Crowds of protesters march to Jerusalem in effort to stop Netanyahu’s plan to weaken Supreme Court01:19
- Now Playing
DOJ threatens to sue Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier02:04
- UP NEXT
Extreme weather reported in multiple regions across the globe as heat wave death toll climbs in U.S.02:39
Neighbors honor veteran with homecoming surprise02:51
Ukrainian Olympic athletes express anger over Russian athletes being allowed compete02:29
Jamie Foxx speaks publicly for first time since hospitalized due to illness01:44
Heat records shatter in southern Europe at height of tourist season01:18
Parents buying homes for their children as affordability plummets01:37
Arkansas psychiatrist accused of running Medicaid scam03:29
Kennedy family speaks out against RFK Jr.’s comments about Covid01:43
DeSantis’ presidential campaign plans a reboot02:12
Wildfires scorch Greek countryside amid record temperatures in Europe01:39
DOJ threatens to sue Texas over buoy wall at southern border01:33
North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern01:56
Trump aide testifies before grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election01:15
Could solar-powered cars be the future of electric vehicles?01:47
Body cam footage shows Ohio police unleash K9 to attack unarmed Black man after he surrendered02:08
Country singer Walker Hayes invites superfan to show after viral video02:27
Climate change to take an increasing toll on air travel, United CEO warns02:10
‘Barbie’ packs theaters, opening at $155 million01:45
Crowds of protesters march to Jerusalem in effort to stop Netanyahu’s plan to weaken Supreme Court01:19
- Now Playing
DOJ threatens to sue Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier02:04
Play All