Nightly News

DOJ threatens to sue Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier

02:04

The Department of Justice threatened to sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over a new floating barrier of buoys dividing the Rio Grande between Mexico and Eagle Pass, Texas. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has more on the controversy at the United States-Mexico border.July 23, 2023

