    DOJ threatens to sue Texas over buoy wall at southern border

Nightly News

DOJ threatens to sue Texas over buoy wall at southern border

01:33

Texas Governor Abbott is not backing down after the Department of Justice threatened to sue over the 1,000 foot wall of buoys now dividing the Rio Grande between Mexico and Texas. Abbott tweeted that the state has the “sovereign authority” to defend the border. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports.July 21, 2023

