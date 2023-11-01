IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:31

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

    01:47

  • Running the NYC Marathon to change America’s prison system

    01:53

  • Delta co-pilot indicted after allegedly pulling gun on plane captain midflight

    01:40

  • Biden kicks off outreach to rural voters as admin touts $5 billion in federal funding to farming

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Israel-Hamas war fueling tensions on U.S. college campuses

    02:10

  • First evacuees make way out of Gaza across Rafah border crossing

    04:02

  • Israel-Hamas war hits home for many Minneapolis residents

    02:55

  • Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale

    01:50

  • Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires

    01:44

  • FBI director warns of growing domestic threat amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

  • Months before mass shooting, people who knew Maine suspect warned of his behavior

    02:14

  • More humanitarian aid sent into Gaza from Egypt as many Americans remain trapped

    02:12

  • Deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    03:25

  • Investigation underway into heavily armed man found dead at amusement park

    01:47

  • Israeli military rescues hostage held by Hamas during ground offensive

    03:53

  • Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:30

  • Mother learns of son's death months after reporting him missing

    02:54

  • Striking UAW and General Motors reach a tentative agreement

    01:54

Nightly News

Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

02:07

Former President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., was in a Manhattan courtroom today and is the first of his siblings expected to testify in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the family’s real estate business. New York’s attorney general accuses Trump’s company of inflating assets. The Republican frontrunner says the trial is a political witch hunt. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett reports.Nov. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:31

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

    01:47

  • Running the NYC Marathon to change America’s prison system

    01:53

  • Delta co-pilot indicted after allegedly pulling gun on plane captain midflight

    01:40

  • Biden kicks off outreach to rural voters as admin touts $5 billion in federal funding to farming

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

    02:07
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All