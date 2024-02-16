IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial
Feb. 16, 202402:13

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest functioning hospital

    01:56

  • Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products

    01:32

  • Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied

    01:36

  • Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship

    03:48

  • U.S. officials are monitoring new Russian satellite threat

    02:16

  • Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

    02:40

  • U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes

    02:00

  • The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment

    01:24

  • Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'

    01:39

  • Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

    02:00

  • A new generation is embracing pinball

    01:47

  • Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

    01:40

  • A new rental community is the nation's first designed for car-free living

    02:04

  • Thousands of flight attendants walk out as ride-share drivers prepare for strike at U.S. airports 

    00:56

  • New York congressional district votes for George Santos' replacement in Congress

    01:45

  • House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after failure in first vote

    02:30

  • Teen builder inspires equality and creativity with nonprofit based on discarded Legos

    01:43

  • California lawmaker proposes crack down on driverless cars loophole

    03:04

Nightly News

Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial

02:13

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron today ruled the former President must pay more than $350 in total penalties plus interest for fraudulently inflating his net worth. He also barred Mr. Trump from running a business in New York for three years...a stunning blow to his N.Y.C. real estate empire. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.Feb. 16, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest functioning hospital

    01:56

  • Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products

    01:32

  • Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied

    01:36

  • Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship

    03:48
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All