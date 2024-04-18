IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University
April 18, 202402:08

  • Close call for two planes at Reagan National Airport

    01:29

  • Worsening allergies tied to climate change and severe weather

    02:02

  • Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial

    03:26

  • 911 outages impact millions

    01:59

  • 15 Kennedy family members endorse Biden for president

    01:32

  • NBA player banned for life for gambling

    01:33

  • With 100 days go to, Paris gears up for Summer Olympics

    01:29

  • L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls

    03:29

  • Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims

    01:29

  • Senate dismisses impeachment charges against Mayorkas

    02:08

  • Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports

    01:40

  • Boeing whistleblowers appear at congressional hearing

    01:39

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • More than 20 tornadoes reported as tens of millions face severe weather threat

    00:57

  • Shoe cobbler becomes unlikely TikTok star

    01:48

  • First jurors selected to serve in Trump hush money trial

    03:07

  • Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack

    01:31

  • DOJ reportedly set to sue Live Nation in antitrust challenge

    00:52

Nightly News

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University

02:08

New York police arrested dozens of people after the Columbia University president asked the police to break up an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters. NBC News' Antonia Hylton reports.April 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Close call for two planes at Reagan National Airport

    01:29

  • Worsening allergies tied to climate change and severe weather

    02:02

  • Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial

    03:26

  • 911 outages impact millions

    01:59
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All