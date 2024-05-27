IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dozens killed in Gaza tent camp in an airstrike targeting two Hamas commanders
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling a strike that killed dozens in a Gaza tent camp "a tragic incident." It comes as Egypt's military says one of its soldiers was killed after reports of a firefight with Israeli forces at the Rafah border area. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports from Tel Aviv.May 27, 2024

