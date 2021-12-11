Dozens of migrants killed in devastating truck crash in Mexico
01:15
Share this -
copied
At least 55 people were killed and more than 100 people injured when the truck they were crammed into crashed on its side. Mexico’s president is calling for the U.S. to offer more legal opportunities for migrants, while the mayor of Yuma has declared a “local emergency” over the record migrant surge.Dec. 11, 2021
Inflation hits a nearly 40-year high, impacting families and businesses across the nation
02:39
Covid-19 soaring hospitalizations leads states to add new restrictions
01:48
Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law stand, allows legal challenge to continue
01:27
Dozens of migrants killed in devastating truck crash in Mexico
01:15
Air marshals broke cover to detain ‘unruly passenger’
01:30
Viscose rayon is billed as an eco-friendly fabric. Critics say production can be harmful to rainforests.