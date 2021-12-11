IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Dozens of migrants killed in devastating truck crash in Mexico

01:15

At least 55 people were killed and more than 100 people injured when the truck they were crammed into crashed on its side. Mexico’s president is calling for the U.S. to offer more legal opportunities for migrants, while the mayor of Yuma has declared a “local emergency” over the record migrant surge.Dec. 11, 2021

