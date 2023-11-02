Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues

Tensions on college campuses escalating amid Israel-Hamas war03:09
Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations02:14
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial01:51
Video appears to show Israel Defense Forces abusing detained Palestinian men03:53
- Now Playing
Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues03:23
- UP NEXT
Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war02:31
Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market01:47
Running the NYC Marathon to change America’s prison system01:53
Delta co-pilot indicted after allegedly pulling gun on plane captain midflight01:40
Biden kicks off outreach to rural voters as admin touts $5 billion in federal funding to farming01:52
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan02:07
Israel-Hamas war fueling tensions on U.S. college campuses01:58
First evacuees make way out of Gaza across Rafah border crossing04:02
Israel-Hamas war hits home for many Minneapolis residents02:55
Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale01:50
Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires01:44
FBI director warns of growing domestic threat amid Israel-Hamas war02:14
Months before mass shooting, people who knew Maine suspect warned of his behavior02:14
More humanitarian aid sent into Gaza from Egypt as many Americans remain trapped02:12
Deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp03:25
Tensions on college campuses escalating amid Israel-Hamas war03:09
Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations02:14
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial01:51
Video appears to show Israel Defense Forces abusing detained Palestinian men03:53
- Now Playing
Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues03:23
- UP NEXT
Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war02:31
Play All