Nightly News

Dr. Anthony Fauci one-on-one with Lester Holt

04:52

Dr. Anthony Fauci sat down with Lester Holt to speak about the handling and politics of the Covid-19 pandemic as he plans to make his exit from government service. Fauci reflects on the congressional hearings, including his heated exchange with Senator Rand Paul. Dec. 8, 2022

