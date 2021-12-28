Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half03:02
Now Playing
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines03:22
UP NEXT
Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages02:05
Winter weather in the West makes travel treacherous01:33
Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned01:47
Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity02:39
Hugh Jackman spotlights swings, understudies who keep curtains on Broadway rising02:10
Consumer complaints against airlines soar during the pandemic02:09
Return and exchange season begins02:19
Honoring the life of Desmond Tutu01:43
Extreme winter weather hits the U.S.00:57
Schools brace for return plan as omicron cases spike01:45
Post-holiday travel chaos amid Covid surge01:57
Looking back at the good in 202105:47
Movie theaters hope for rebound following pandemic struggles02:12
James Webb telescope launches into space01:44
Christmas celebrations underway around the world01:42
Dr. Paul Offit on how to go about holiday gatherings01:49
Flight cancellations and staffing shortages leave many scrambling for holidays02:23
Americans gather for Christmas amid omicron surge02:19
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines03:22
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about the CDC’s new quarantine guidelines for asymptomatic people, testing shortages and more. Dec. 28, 2021
CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half03:02
Now Playing
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines03:22
UP NEXT
Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages02:05
Winter weather in the West makes travel treacherous01:33
Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned01:47
Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity02:39