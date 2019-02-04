Nightly News

Drake superfan who got new heart is doing ‘awesome’

00:35

11-year-old Sofia Sanchez sits down with NBC’s Rehema Ellis to talk about her new heart and whether she’s spoke to Drake since he visited her in the hospital. See more of the interview tonight on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt.”Feb. 4, 2019

  • Drake superfan who got new heart is doing ‘awesome’

    00:35

  • Pioneering Navy aviator given historic final salute with all-female flyover

    01:47

  • Heated protests outside Brooklyn jail where workers, inmates went days without heat

    01:16

  • Virginia Gov. Northam faces growing calls to resign over racist yearbook photo

    01:42

  • Zero waste living: A growing movement aims to send nothing to the landfill

    01:51

  • How an entire Pennsylvania city was hacked, putting public safety at risk

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All